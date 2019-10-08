Gunman shot to death by man he was trying to rob: Akron Police report

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old armed robber found himself on the wrong end of a gun Sunday night, and he didn’t live to face authorities.
According to an Akron Police report, a 27-year-old man was walking down the 600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when he said he suddenly found himself being held at gunpoint by Jontae Alexander.
The victim gave Alexander his wallet, but, while the suspect was distracted, the victim opened fire.
Alexander returned fire, and the victim was hit in his hand and torso.
Alexander was found near the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, and died soon after at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital.
The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Alexander
