Hilarious photos: This is what ‘story time’ at an Akron-area library branch looks like

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - So-called “story time” at the Akron-Summit County Public Library’s Springfield-Lakemore Branch looks FUN!
Every Tuesday, librarian "Miss Jackie” Goddard turns an empty room into an imaginative play time with games and activities focused on developing social interaction skills for children.
A parent shared photos of this week’s story time with “Miss Jackie,” who is surrounded by young children and what appears to be confetti scattered throughout the room.
“We are very fortunate having such an intelligent, kind, and creative person leading our children in the library,” the parent told 19 News.
The Springfield-Lakemore Branch Library is located at 1500 Canton Road in Akron.
