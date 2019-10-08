Intoxicated man with knife threatened to kill kids on his lawn, Elyria police say

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 67-year-old Elyria man is now facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening to kill a group of kids on his lawn.
According to an Elyria police report, officers arrested James Welburn on Sunday afternoon after receiving a report from a neighbor about a disturbance at his Hillsdale Court home.
Investigators say Welburn, who was armed with a six-inch knife, threatened to kill kids for being on his lawn. He told police that they regularly hop a fence to retrieve items they were playing with.
At one point, Welburn actually called 911 dispatchers to report the children in his yard and said that he was going to shoot them with his rifle if police don’t arrive soon, according to Elyria police.
Responding officers said that Welburn was slurring his speech and emitted a strong odor of alcohol while he was being questioned.
Welburn was book at the Lorain County Jail and charged with inducing panic, aggravated menacing, and disorderly conduct while intoxicated.
Bond for Welburn was set at $2,230.
