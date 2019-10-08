$1 million grant from federal government will fund domestic relations court docket in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After he brutally beat his then-wife Aisha Fraser, Lance Mason was remorseful.
He was sent to prison, and months after his release, he violated court orders and killed her in front of their two children.
Rufus Gray shot his estranged wife and her two daughters. She and one daughter lived. Their daughter Davia died. Sonya now spreads the word about domestic violence.
The cases are exactly what the creation of a new domestic violence docket aim to prevent, according to Cuyahoga County Judge Sherrie Miday, who will preside over the docket.
“It’s a crime like no other that we have, and there are special characteristics for offenders as well as the victim, and we have to know what those are in order to treat these cases. They’re delicate,” said Miday.
How the court will work was laid out before the County Council Criminal Justice Committee on Tuesday. It is one of only five such programs nationally funded by federal government grants.
It is a sort of “tough love” approach, making sure both pre- and post-trial conditions are met.
Things like GPS monitoring, protection orders, drug and alcohol screenings, and employment will all be closely monitored.
Compliance has proven to reduce future violence, said the judge.
Bonds are key also.
“That pretrial officer will then consult with the bond commissioner so that we’re setting appropriate bonds for these high-level bond cases,” added Miday.
She said there are past behaviors that can indicate a higher-than-normal chance of future violence. Among them: Alcohol abuse, use of weapons, and strangulation attempts.
