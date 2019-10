CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is centered to our northeast over western New York this morning. We are looking at a general east wind. The air mass is dry and it will stay that way for the next few days. Areas of dense fog will be a problem along and south of the US-30 corridor. The fog will lift by 10:00 a.m. A sunny sky is in the forecast with afternoon temperatures around 70 degrees. A clear sky is in play tonight.