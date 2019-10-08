Police release body cam of wild Bay Village party; no arrests reported

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday, West Side police departments released body and dash camera video showing what happened Saturday night as they shut down a wild party in Bay Village.
The house, which is on Lake Road, has been listed on the property rental site Airbnb, although homeowners and Airbnb representatives say it was not rented through them for the weekend party.
The home remains listed on other online rental sites.
Rocky River Police and Westlake Police helped Bay Village officers respond to shut down the party, which reportedly drew up to 400 people. They released dash camera and body camera, showing the interactions between the officers and party-goers, as police forced them to leave the property.
Several homeowners called to report the giant party, citing the city’s noise ordinance and accusing the party-goers of property damage, including parking on their lawns and leaving tire marks behind.
Bay Village Police say the homeowner has "started the process of reporting the party as a break-in," but the homeowner, who does not live at the property, did not answer 19 News' requests for an interview.
No one has been arrested in connection with the party.
