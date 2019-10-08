Police: 3 wanted in killing of witness at Dallas cop’s trial

In this Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 photo, victim Botham Jean's neighbor Joshua Brown, left, answers questions from Assistant District Attorney LaQuita Long, right, while pointing to a map of the South Side Flats where he lives, while testifying during the murder trial of former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger, in Dallas. Authorities say that Brown was killed in a shooting Friday, Oct. 4. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool) (Source: Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)