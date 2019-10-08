Protests held during update from Armond Budish regarding Cuyahoga County Jail conditions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens or people marched from downtown Cleveland’s Public Square to a Criminal Justice Council meeting about the conditions at Cuyahoga County Jail.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish is expected to give an update on the ongoing attempts to better conditions at the jail facilities.
Organizers of the protests claim that there has been no progress made on reducing the overcrowding issues at the jail.
This story will be updated.
