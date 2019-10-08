For Rent: The Goodyear Blimp for overnight stays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The iconic Goodyear Blimp is about to be available for rent on Airbnb for just $150 a night, but only for three nights.
On Oct. 15, the Airbnb listing will go live and you could rent it for either Oct. 22, 23 or 24.
“This is our first time hosting the Goodyear Blimp on Airbnb,” Emily Cropper said, who is Senior Public Relations Manager for Airship Operations.
The airship is listed as having one bedroom, one bed and one private bath.
While docked in the hanger your bedroom is in the gondola of the blimp, with a sitting area set up just outside of it.
You also have use of a tailgate area overlooking Wingfoot Lake.
But no, you won’t be taking off.
“With the reconfiguration of the gondola to provide for the best experience while guests are on the ground, flights for guests won’t be an option at this time,” Cropper said.
You will get to tour the hanger and even talk to the crew of the airship.
“Just like any host, we will be opening up our home to give the guests the best experience,” Cropper said. “They will have a tour of our facilities, highlighting our 100 year history and 60+ years of covering college football games.”
