University of Akron looking for suspect after attempted abduction

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - University of Akron police are asking for any information you may have related to an attempted abduction near campus.
According to police, the incident occurred at 9:30 on Monday, south of campus at Spicer and Gage streets.
Per University of Akron Police
The victim, who is not a student, said a man drove up in a minivan and attempted to pull her in. She yelled and the man left.
She said it appeared the vehicle was missing its second and third rows of seats. The van is light blue, possibly a Dodge Caravan.
The suspect is described as in his 30s, clean-shaven.
If you know anything about this incident, please call University police detectives at 330-972-2911.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.