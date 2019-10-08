UPS, Spectrum among companies at Ohio Means Jobs career fair

UPS, Spectrum among companies at Ohio Means Jobs career fair
UPS, Spectrum among companies at Ohio Means Jobs career fair (Source: Pixabay)
By Randy Buffington | October 8, 2019 at 4:44 AM EDT - Updated October 8 at 4:51 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Means Jobs will be hosting a career fair on Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fair will host dozens of companies, looking to hire hundreds of employees.

It will take place at Holiday Inn 6001 Rockside Road, Independence, OH

Everything from healthcare, to sales/marketing jobs are available.

The companies attending include:

  • American Income Life
  • Coit Cleaning and Restoration Services
  • DeVry University
  • Giant Eagle
  • Hertz
  • Navy
  • OhioMeansJobs/ Cleveland-Cuyahoga County
  • Oceaneering International
  • Scribe America
  • Spectrum
  • UPS

Parking and admission for the event is free.

Job seekers should dress professionally, bring resumes and can pre-register here.

