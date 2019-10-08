UPS, Spectrum among companies at Ohio Means Jobs career fair

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Means Jobs will be hosting a career fair on Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The fair will host dozens of companies, looking to hire hundreds of employees.
It will take place at Holiday Inn 6001 Rockside Road, Independence, OH
Everything from healthcare, to sales/marketing jobs are available.
- American Income Life
- Coit Cleaning and Restoration Services
- DeVry University
- Giant Eagle
- Hertz
- Navy
- OhioMeansJobs/ Cleveland-Cuyahoga County
- Oceaneering International
- Scribe America
- Spectrum
- UPS
Parking and admission for the event is free.
Job seekers should dress professionally, bring resumes and can pre-register here.
