Vendor disputes city of Cleveland’s claims after Kate’s Fish worker receives electric shock at West Side Market

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tensions are mounting between the city of Cleveland and a vendor at the West Side Market.
On Monday, an employee at Kate’s Fish received a shock from electrical wiring at their vending booth when he touched the case where he was working.
In the incident report, the building engineer observed an extension cord operating the back lighting that was hanging outside of the case.
The wiring had a break in it and was touching the case, according to the engineer’s report.
According to a statement released by officials, the source of the shock was an “improperly installed wire” that was not put into place by the city of Cleveland.
After the statement from the city was made public, Kate’s Fish took to Twitter to say that Cleveland officials were “incorrect” and “inaccurate” in what they provided to media outlets.
“They are claiming no liability for what happened yesterday. They are lying,” Kate’s Fish wrote on Twitter.
In a separate tweet, Kate’s Fish said the wiring was installed by city of Cleveland contractors.
The seafood vendor is also disputing the city’s claims saying they have recently invested $2 million to make upgrades at the West Side Market, including work that was apparently done to the electrical system.
“They have not done anything as of yet to upgrade electrical of cases that are dangerous.,” Kate’s Fish tweeted.
The worker said he did not need medical attention.
