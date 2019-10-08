Watch elephants smash a 1,300-pound pumpkin at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The elephants at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo were given a 1,300-pound pumpkin to celebrate opening weekend for the Halloween festivities.
The Metroparks Zoo awards the elephants with a large pumpkin each year to celebrate the start of “Boo at the Zoo.” The event is entering its 30th year.
Boo at the Zoo will feature train rides, trick-or-treat stations, characters, and more.
The Halloween-themed event will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Oct. 27.
