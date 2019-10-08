Watch elephants smash a 1,300-pound pumpkin at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Every October, the elephants at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo enjoy a pumpkin. (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | October 8, 2019 at 10:55 AM EDT - Updated October 8 at 10:55 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The elephants at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo were given a 1,300-pound pumpkin to celebrate opening weekend for the Halloween festivities.

The Metroparks Zoo awards the elephants with a large pumpkin each year to celebrate the start of “Boo at the Zoo.” The event is entering its 30th year.

Boo at the Zoo will feature train rides, trick-or-treat stations, characters, and more.

The Halloween-themed event will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Oct. 27.

