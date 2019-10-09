Akron mayor and service director promise improved snow removal after last winter’s plowing debacle

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - On a beautiful September day it is almost painful to look back at the January storm they call snowmageddon.
But, looking back isn’t nearly as bad as driving and trudging through it, as Akron residents had to for four days in January.
The city dug deep and bought new trucks for major roadways, and refit smaller ones for use in neighborhoods, according to Mayor Dan Horrigan.
“In total, these new vehicles increase our fleet of vehicles on Akron streets by nearly 40%,” Corrigan told reporters at the city service garage.
“Plow truck drivers will enter our first snow this winter with better training, including in truck time with supervisors,” Akron Service Director John Moore added.
The pair seem rightly proud of the effort, which includes better routes, salt access and a review of parking bans. They say all they wanted to do is look forward. We wanted to know what went wrong and asked Moore that question.
“I don’t think I want to talk about last year. I think we have a great plan moving forward and we’re gonna attack the snow in a huge way and we’re gonna beat it this year and that’s how I’m going to leave it,” said Moore.
A follow-up question about the need to understand what went wrong to look forward was cut off by a spokeswoman for the mayor.
The lack of an answer leaves residents no clear understanding of what went wrong, only the promise that it won’t happen again.
“I think in my years as the city service director that we’re in the best position we’ve been in in a very long time,” said Moore.
