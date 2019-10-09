Akron Police searching for 2 ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects of CVS Pharmacy burglary

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department said they are asking for the public’s help with identifying two “armed and dangerous” suspects that robbed a CVS Pharmacy this week.
Akron Police said the pictured suspects robbed the CVS Pharmacy at 590 E. Market St. around 8 p.m. on Oct. 6.
According to police, the male and female loaded up a shopping cart with miscellaneous items and left the store.
When CVS employees confronted the suspects, the male brandished a handgun, according to police.
Police said the two suspects fled the scene in an older model silver Nissan sedan.
Akron Police said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous, so if you see them, call 911 instead of approaching them.
Anyone who can identify the suspects or provide information on this crime is urged to call Akron Police Detective R. Garey at 330-375-2490; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.
