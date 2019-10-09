Akron Police searching for bike burglar caught on camera breaking into enclosed porch

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department said detectives are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man wanted for a burglary that happened around 8 p.m. on Sept. 18.
Akron Police said the suspect entered the victim’s enclosed front porch and stole three bicycles.
However, the suspect’s crime was caught on camera.
Akron Police shared the following security camera footage and photos of the stolen bicycles:
Anyone who can identify the suspect or provide any information on the crime is urged to call Akron Police Detective L. Rhodaback at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.