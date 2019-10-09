Akron to reveal new snow and ice strategy after backlash for 2019′s winter clean up

Akron school buses stuck in snow again
By Alan Rodges | October 9, 2019 at 9:46 AM EDT - Updated October 9 at 11:07 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Mayor is rolling out a new plan to deal with the snow and ice after receiving a vast amount of criticism after last year’s winter relief.

Akron’s Mayor, Dan Horrigan, and other Akron officials will be holding a press conference about the city’s new plan for aggressive snow and ice strategy.

Earlier in 2019, residents were not happy with Akron officials after the snow-filled streets were not cleaned up after three days.

City officials will hold the press conference at the Akron Municipal Service Center on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

