Ashland County Sheriff’s Office investigating allegations of hazing at Mapleton High School

ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office confirms an investigation is underway after allegations of a “verbal and physical incident” between a freshman and an older student.
While there have been allegations made that the incident was hazing, sheriff’s officials said they are still collecting evidence and could not comment on whether that was the case yet.
However, sheriff’s officials did confirm that the incident happened last Tuesday and involved two students, while several others students witnessed the confrontation.
Investigators have not commented on the extent of any physical assault or the injuries the victim may have sustained.
Mapleton High School addressed the accusations of hazing, saying it could not confirm or deny that such an incident took place.
In a statement to 19 News, school officials said they took the report seriously.
“If a District employee has received information that hazing has, will, or might occur, the students who are alleged to be involved are informed that hazing is prohibited and directed not to engage in hazing,” the statement reads. "Additionally, if the District receives a complaint that hazing has or might occur, the allegations of hazing are promptly investigated and addressed, including, but not limited to, appropriate disciplinary action.”
Sheriff’s officials say they will turn over their findings to the prosecutor this week, who will determine if a crime occurred and what, if any, charges should be filed.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.