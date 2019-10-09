Cleveland Indians’ Jason Kipnis ‘can’t wait to see you’ at Thursday’s shoe toss outside Progressive Field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you haven’t been to Jason Kipnis’ annual Shoe Toss outside Progressive Field, this may be your last chance to do so with him being a Cleveland Indian.
Typically, the event has been held at the player’s parking lot.
However, due to construction, Kipnis tweeted out that the Shoe Toss will be at the right center gate of Progressive Field at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
In the past, the Indians second basement has also given out signed autographs, bats, and gloves.
Kipnis’ 2019 season ended early after fracturing a bone in his hand.
The Tribe first drafted him in 2009, but he didn’t make his MLB debut until two years later.
The 32-year-old signed a six-year contract with the Indians back in 2014, with the option for Cleveland to pick up an additional year for the 2020 season.
However, the Indians declined to pick up that contract option.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.