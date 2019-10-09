Cleveland Police holding annual gun buyback event in October

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police and Mayor Frank Jackson are trying to rid the streets of weapons by holding Cleveland’s annual gun buyback event.
Police say that guns may be exchanged for gas or food gift cards.
Police are giving $100 gift cards for handguns and $200 gift cards for semi-automatic weapons.
Those looking to exchange guns for gas, or food gift cards need to bring the weapons to the Third District Headquarters on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 9 am.
"Thanks to Cleveland’s annual Gun Buy Back, we have taken hundreds of guns off our streets,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “This annual event helps to reduce gun violence and make Cleveland safer for everyone.”
Cleveland Police have partnered with the Cleveland Police Foundation, ArcelorMittal, and the owner of Dave’s Supermarkets to organize this year’s gun buyback.
Those who plan on exchanging a weapon need to adhere to the following rules:
- Bring a working handgun or semi-automatic rifle to the Third District Headquarters located at 4501 Chester Avenue.
- The weapon must be unloaded, in a clear plastic bag, and inside a second container (gym bag, backpack, etc.).
- Transport the unloaded and properly bagged weapon locked in the trunk of your vehicle.
- Pack ammunition separately. Non-semi-automatic rifles and shotguns can be turned in, but no incentive will be given for these weapons.
- A Cleveland Police Officer will inspect the weapon to ensure that it is operable.
- After the officer determines that the weapon is operable, the previous owner will receive a gift card.
