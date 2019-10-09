Cleveland ranks near bottom of 'Green’ cities list

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland ranks near the bottom of a list that calculates America’s “Greenest” cities in 2019, According to WalletHub.
The website defines “Green” as using cleaner and more sustainable habits in order to preserve the planet as much as possible.
To determine the cities promoting an environmentally friendly lifestyle, the website compared 100 cities across 28 “Green” indicators.
The data ranges from greenhouse-gas emissions per capita to several smart-energy policies and initiatives to green job opportunities.
As you can see, Cleveland ranks number 94 out of 100 on the list.
Cleveland’s ‘Environment Rank’ is listed at 87 overall, the city’s transportation rank is 30, Cleveland’s energy sources are rated at 83, and the city’s lifestyle and policy is ranked at 63.
All of the above scores are out of 100.
Some other notable Ohio cities also made the list.
34. Cincinnati
78. Columbus
98. Toledo
Some of the “Greenest Cities” include:
1. San Francisco, CA
2. San Diego, CA
3. Irvine, CA
4. Washington, DC
5. San Jose, CA
