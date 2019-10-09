First-ever playground slated for downtown Cleveland near East 9th Street pier

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to mark the start of construction for downtown Cleveland’s first-ever playground.
The playground is slated to be built along the North Coast Harbor near the East 9th Street pier.
Bocce ball, volleyball courts, restaurants, and residences already occupy the waterfront space.
The groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Monday, Oct. 28 beginning at 2 p.m. It will take place behind the Great Lakes Science Center between the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Willam G. Mather steamship.
Details about when the playground will be open to the public have not been released at this time.
