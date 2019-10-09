Police video shows officers tend to Cleveland UPS driver’s shotgun wounds before arresting suspect (graphic)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police released body camera video that shows officers providing medical attention to the UPS delivery driver who was shot during a robbery.
Police found the 55-year-old victim, who was robbed and shot with a shotgun in his delivery truck, in the 4800 block of Scovill Avenue.
The driver first gave the shooting suspect $5, but he demanded more. The victim then laid in the cargo area of his truck and locked all of the vehicle’s doors while calling 911, detectives said.
The suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Joel Parker, fired his shotgun into the back of the truck.
Gunshot fragments hit the victim in his head, right hand and right foot, according to detectives. The man opened the back door and gave the suspect an additional $82.
Officers responded to the scene and found the UPS driver losing lots of blood. One officer applied a tourniquet until paramedics arrived and transported him to MetroHealth Hospital.
**WARNING: Video contains GRAPHIC content**
The latest update from officials described the UPS driver as being in serious condition.
Police continued to canvass the area after receiving word that Parker was still in the area.
Parker was found at a nearby apartment complex. He was initially spotted by police to be in possession of a shotgun before he was arrested by officers in a building stairwell.
**WARNING: Video contains GRAPHIC language**
The $82 that Parker robbed from the UPS driver was found in his pocket, soaked in blood. He admitted to police that he was under the influence of PCP at the time of the violent robbery.
During his initial court appearance, Parker pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated robbery and felonious assault. Bond was set at $250,000.
