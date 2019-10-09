K-9 Bandit helps find missing 3-year-old Ohio boy within minutes of his disappearance

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - “This is exactly why we have dog units,” the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook after a K-9 helped track down a missing boy.
Deputies, along with the K-9 named “Bandit,” were dispatched to a call in on Sidney Plattsville Road in Shelby County on Wednesday afternoon for reports of a missing 3-year-old child.
According to the sheriff’s office, Bandit picked the boy’s scent up and safely located him within 10 minutes after responding to the call.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.