Lorain Police searching for man accused of indecent activity at Dollar General (video)

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County CSI said the Lorain Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a man suspected of indecent activity at Dollar General.
Police said the incident happened on Tuesday at 3810 Broadway Ave.
The suspect was wearing dark clothing, black tennis shoes, a baseball hat and sunglasses.
Lorain County CSI shared the following security footage, but for obvious reasons, “edited that portion of the video out” that contained the indecent activity:
Anyone that recognizes the suspect is urged to call the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 1-440-204-2150. Tipsters will remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.