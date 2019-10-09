Lorain Police searching for man accused of indecent activity at Dollar General (video)

By Rachel Vadaj | October 9, 2019 at 7:22 PM EDT - Updated October 9 at 7:22 PM

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County CSI said the Lorain Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a man suspected of indecent activity at Dollar General.

Police said the incident happened on Tuesday at 3810 Broadway Ave.

The suspect was wearing dark clothing, black tennis shoes, a baseball hat and sunglasses.

Lorain County CSI shared the following security footage, but for obvious reasons, “edited that portion of the video out” that contained the indecent activity:

Anyone that recognizes the suspect is urged to call the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 1-440-204-2150. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

