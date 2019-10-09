Madison Township officer dragged by suspect’s vehicle before police chase

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a man dragged a police officer before leading police on a high speed chase Tuesday.
According to police, the incident began in the 1400 block of Bennett Road when police received an open 911 call about a possible disturbance.
When officers arrived at the home, they learned the suspect was still inside his vehicle and had a felony warrant for his arrest.
Madison Township Police Chief Mathew Byers said the officer was dragged when he opened the car door to arrest the suspect and the suspect drove off.
A pursuit began and lasted 10 minutes into Geneva.
Police said they called off the chase when the suspect entered a residential area at a high rate of speed.
Ashtabula County agencies re-located the vehicle soon afterwards and the pursuit began again.
The driver stopped on Sanborn Road in Austinburg and fled on foot, police said.
Byers said the suspects remains on the loose and charges are pending.
The officer that was dragged suffered minor injuries and did not require medical treatment.
