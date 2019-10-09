Man gets prison sentence for ethnic intimidation after yelling the ‘n-word’ and 'white power’ at Alliance driver (video)

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Bethel, Pa. man pleaded guilty Wednesday to yelling the “N-word” and “white power” after crashing into a woman’s car in Alliance this summer.
The accident happened Aug. 6 in the area of Saburg and State streets.
Johnathan Hydock caused the accident and then screamed the racist remarks at driver Jolean Dailey, a black woman.
Hydock also reached for a weapon while yelling.
Dailey took cell phone video of the incident and showed it to Alliance police.
Alliance police then put a still picture of Hydock on their Facebook page and he turned himself in later that week.
“When I went to go and record him, that’s the first time someone said something like that to me or my life was threatened,” Dailey said.
Hydock was convicted of several charges; including, ethnic intimidation and was sentenced to eight months in prison.
