3 Mansfield police officers injured during high-speed chase with abduction suspect

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - What was supposed to be a routine traffic stop turned into a chase that resulted in injuries to three Mansfield police officers.
According to the Mansfield Police Department, officers stopped a 2004 Chrysler operated by 34-year-old Luke Porter on North Main Street on Tuesday night.
Police discovered that Porter was wanted on several outstanding warrants.
Porter refused commands from officers ordering him out of the car, according to police. He then put the car in reverse and fled the scene.
As Porter was reversing, as least two Mansfield police officers were hit by open doors on the vehicle. Porter’s vehicle also crashed into a marked cruiser as he was fleeing.
Officers chased Porter for approximately 20 miles at a high rate of speed before he eventually abandoned his vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.
Police eventually took Porter into custody in Shiloh.
A passenger in the front seat of Porter’s vehicle told police that she tried to escape as he started to flee, but he pulled her back into his car by her hair.
Porter is now charged with abduction, felonious assault on a peace officer, and failure to comply in addition to his previous warrants. He was booked at the Richland County Jail.
Three officers sustained minor injuries during the incident and later returned to work.
