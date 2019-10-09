North Ridgeville police officer dies following battle with cancer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Ridgeville Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their officers.
According to the tribute posted on the department’s Facebook page, Capt. Marti Garrow died Tuesday night after a “short fight with cancer.”
Garrow started his career in law enforcement in December 1989 and served as a member of the North Ridgeville’s Crisis Intervention Team, a field training officer, a crash investigators, emergency vehicle driving instructor, and a detective’s bureau supervisor.
“More than all of that though, Marti was a good human. He was doing this job for the right reasons and he taught a lot of us things that we carry to this day,” the department posted on Facebook.
According to the police department, Garrow leaves behind a wife and four boys.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.