Northeast Ohio weather: Beautiful weather through Friday, rain returns on Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure over Maine will extend a ridge of high pressure southwest across the local area through Friday. A warm front will lift north through our region on Friday, followed by a strong cold front Friday night. High pressure will then move east across the Buckeye State Saturday night. Another warm front will lift north through our region on Monday night, as low pressure approaches from the Mid-Mississippi River Valley.
Short Term Forecast:
Good Wednesday afternoon to you! It’s been another beautiful day around here. We’ll be hanging onto this sunshine through Friday.
As for tonight, we’re forecasting mostly clear and dry conditions. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s by dawn tomorrow.
We’ll do it all over again tomorrow and Friday. Expect plenty of sunshine each day with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Weekend Outlook:
Rain chances will return on Saturday, as our next cold front moves in. This will bring us a round of rain late Friday night Saturday. The rain will hold off for Friday night football games.
Rain will move out by the early-afternoon hours of your Saturday. Clouds and rain will keep things cooler. Highs on Saturday will only top out around 57°.
Sunday will be a touch warmer. We’ll top out in the lower to mid 60s. Expect plenty of sunshine and windy conditions.
