Olmsted Falls community protests the opening of new Dollar General
By Alan Rodges | October 9, 2019 at 7:37 AM EDT - Updated October 9 at 7:37 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Olmstead Falls community showed up in protest over plans to build a new Dollar General store.

After nearly 900 residents signed a petition against it, they voiced those concerns tonight during a public meeting.

"It would take away business from local businesses, many of which have invested in the area for more than 20 years, " said one Olmstead Falls resident.

City leaders were at the meeting to hear the community’s concerns.

The proposed project would put a Dollar General store on Columbia Rd., just north of Sprague road.

The plans aren’t final, and Dollar General has said a final decision will be made by next spring.

