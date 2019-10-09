Olmsted Falls community protests the opening of new Dollar General

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Olmstead Falls community showed up in protest over plans to build a new Dollar General store.
After nearly 900 residents signed a petition against it, they voiced those concerns tonight during a public meeting.
"It would take away business from local businesses, many of which have invested in the area for more than 20 years, " said one Olmstead Falls resident.
City leaders were at the meeting to hear the community’s concerns.
The proposed project would put a Dollar General store on Columbia Rd., just north of Sprague road.
The plans aren’t final, and Dollar General has said a final decision will be made by next spring.
