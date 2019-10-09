Painesville community claims ICE is harassing them

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens rallied Tuesday night to show their frustrations over what they say is harassment.
Three people were arrested by ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) in Painesville on Tuesday morning. Some Hispanics who live there want it to stop.
The Executive Director of Hola Ohio, Veronica Dahlberg, says that she believes that ICE is focusing on the Latino community more than any other.
“I do believe this area is being targeted much more than any other community. Definitely, ICE is focusing on the Latino community,” says Dahlberg.
The neighborhood where the arrest were made is 95-percent Latino.
Among those arrested was Vicente Hernandez, a member of a well-known mariachi band that performed a birthday tribute for Cleveland Indians player Yonder Alonso.
Hernandez was arrested outside of his home on Tuesday morning while on his way to work.
“Cleveland ICE continues its arbitrary and discriminatory surveillance of our Mexican American neighborhoods, creating terror for families and children,” says Dahlberg.
19 News reached out to ICE for a comment but have not heard back.
