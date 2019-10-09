Parma Police dashcam shows wicked head-on collision on Stumph Road (video)

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A brutal two-car, head-on collision unfolded Tuesday evening on Stumph Road in Parma Heights.
Parma Police began chasing a suspected drunken driver around 10 p.m., and the pursuit spilled into Parma Heights.
Dashcam video shows the man slamming right into an oncoming car, which triggered a violent rollover.
It was later determined the driver was suffering a medical issue, and was not intoxicated.
He has not been charged.
Police have not yet commented on the extent of the motorists’ injuries.
Return to 19 News for updates on this story.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.