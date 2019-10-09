Pigskin Poll: Who is the best NFC West quarterback?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are looking to bounce back against the Seattle Seahawks after an embarrassing loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
The locker room told the media Wednesday that they are poised to lock in and change the course of the season.
The Seawhawks (4-1) have one blemish against the New Orleans Saints with a close loss in week 3. Last week thet edged the Los Angeles Rams in a 30-29 game.
With all that considered the Browns certainly have there work cut out for them this week.
For a reference point take a look at this stat for quarterback Russell Wilson:
The 7-year veteran has been on fire; leading the team to a strong 4-1 start but head coach Pete Carroll thinks he’s just getting started.
The Browns defense will have a tough challenge ahead against the fire power of Russell Wilson, Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf.
The game is set at FirstEnergy Stadium for Sunday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m.
