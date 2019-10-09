Police on alert after report of attempted abduction near University of Akron campus

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - University of Akron Police are hoping the public can help authorities track down the man who attempted to kidnap a woman just south of campus on Tuesday evening.
The victim, who is not a student, said a man drove up in a minivan and attempted to pull her in near Spicer and Gage streets. She screamed, and the suspect fled. She said it appeared the vehicle was missing its second and third rows of seats.
The van is light blue, and possibly a Dodge Caravan.
The suspect is clean-shaven, and appeared to be in his 30s. The victim was not injured.
If you know anything about this incident, please call University police detectives at 330-972-2911.
You can submit a tip confidentially to police by texting it to 274637 (CRIMES ), and beginning the message with the keyword ZIPTIP.
The UA Police Department's Campus Patrol is available to escort you to and from your car to classrooms and labs at any hour. Call the service at 330-972-7123.
