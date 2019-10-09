Senior at Holy Name High School in Parma Heights earns perfect ACT score

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12th-grader at Holy Name High School earned a perfect 36 composite score on the ACT.
Matthew Stracensky, of Brunswick Hills, took the test in September and earned the perfect ACT score on the exam that consists of english, mathematics, reading, and science materials.
In addition to the perfect ACT score, Stracensky was also named a National Merit Semifinalist, according to a school spokesperson.
The average ACT score in Ohio is 20.3, while the national average for students is 20.8.
