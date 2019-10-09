Serious injuries reported in Geauga County car crash involving horse buggy

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - State and Geauga County first responders are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a horse-drawn buggy.
The crash was reported shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Kinsman Road and Hayes Road in Middlefield Township.
According to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, the injuries sustained during the crash appeared to be serious. It is unclear at this time how many people are injured.
This is a developing story.
