SUV, tractor-trailer both flee from Maple Heights crash scene after damaging utility poles
Map of crash scene in Maple Heights (Source: Google Maps)
By Chris Anderson | October 9, 2019 at 10:12 AM EDT - Updated October 9 at 10:12 AM

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Maple Heights are looking for two vehicles involved in an apparent hit-and-run crash that resulted in damaged utility poles.

Officers were dispatched to the crash Wednesday at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Broadway Avenue near Orchard Avenue.

First responders discovered two utility poles severely damaged with live wires laying in the roadway.

Crash investigators learned that a white or light-colored late model SUV crashed and left the area heading south on Broadway Avenue.

A second vehicle, described as a semi-truck and trailer, caused additional damage while leaving the area.

A detour was set up while utility crews made repairs to the downed wires.

Police ask that anyone with information about the crash call detectives at 216-587-9624.

