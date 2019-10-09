SUV, tractor-trailer both flee from Maple Heights crash scene after damaging utility poles

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Maple Heights are looking for two vehicles involved in an apparent hit-and-run crash that resulted in damaged utility poles.
Officers were dispatched to the crash Wednesday at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Broadway Avenue near Orchard Avenue.
First responders discovered two utility poles severely damaged with live wires laying in the roadway.
Crash investigators learned that a white or light-colored late model SUV crashed and left the area heading south on Broadway Avenue.
A second vehicle, described as a semi-truck and trailer, caused additional damage while leaving the area.
A detour was set up while utility crews made repairs to the downed wires.
Police ask that anyone with information about the crash call detectives at 216-587-9624.
