Wanted Cleveland man has a history of domestic violence cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and Crimes Stoppers of Cuyahoga County featured Andre Fowler on this week’s Wanted Wednesday.
Fowler might be known on the streets as Drake the Snake or just Snake, and according to the sheriff’s department has a history of domestic violence and an extensive criminal history dating back to 1986.
The 58-year-old is currently wanted on warrants for domestic violence, aggravated burglary, violating a protection order and menacing by stalking.
Here is the other suspect featured on this week’s Wanted Wednesday:
Editor’s note: Every week 19 News partners with the Cuyagoha County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppersto feature fugitives who have outstanding warrants. Anyone with information should call the tip line, 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.
