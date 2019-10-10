Actor Liam Neeson spotted in Wellington for upcoming film ‘Minuteman’

By Randy Buffington | October 10, 2019 at 5:00 PM EDT - Updated October 10 at 5:00 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Actor Liam Neeson has been all over Northeast Ohio the past month filming scenes for an upcoming motion picture.

In the film titled 'Minuteman’, Neeson plays a Vietnam veteran who looks after a child being hunted by down by the cartel.

According to IMDB, here’s the short summary:

A rancher on the Arizona border becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican boy desperately fleeing the cartel assassins who’ve pursued him into the U.S.

We caught up with the actor a week ago at Charlie’s Doghouse Diner in Cleveland.

A number of area actors are benefiting from the opportunities.

Lillian Pyles Casting put out notices for the 13 speaking roles and their descriptions.

The film crew will be on-site from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. according to Wellington Police.

