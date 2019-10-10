Akron police looking for couple who tried to steal dog from gas station

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said they are looking for the man and a woman who tried to steal a dog from a car at a gas station.
According to Akron officers, a 31-year-old man was getting gas at the Speedway at 390 E. Exchange Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when the male suspect unlocked his passenger door.
The suspect said the dog inside belonged to him and he reached in and grabbed the dog.
Officers said the victim then grabbed the suspect by the collar and they began fighting on the ground.
While they were on the ground, the dog ran out of the car, but an unknown citizen was able to grab it.
The female suspect allegedly struck the victim on the head while the two men were fighting.
The couple fled the scene before police arrived.
The victim was treated on the scene by EMS for a laceration to his head.
The dog was not injured.
Police said the male suspect was wearing a black leather jacket and forest green cargo pants and the female suspect was wearing blue jeans and a camo long sleeved flannel shirt.
