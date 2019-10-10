Brook Park police say driver in custody for accident that killed 1 construction worker, injured another on I-71

Brook Park, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested the driver they said struck two construction workers late Wednesday night, killing one and injuring another.
Police said the driver is not yet charged, but they expect her to be arraigned in Berea Municipal Court Friday.
The accident happened around 11:25 p.m. on I-71 south, near Snow Road.
Brook Park police said when they arrived on the scene, one of the workers was dead, and another was unresponsive.
The second worker was transported to MetroHealth Hospital. Their condition is unknown.
Witnesses told 19 News a construction worker followed the driver to the next exit at Bagley Road, where the driver got off and parked at a Chipotle.
Witnesses said the construction worker then allegedly assaulted the driver before they were both taken into custody.
19 News talked to Trafftech, which confirmed both workers are employees, but no names have been released.
ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning released the following statement on Twitter upon hearing about the fatal accident:
