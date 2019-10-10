1 dead, 1 hospitalized after car crashes into construction crew on I-71

Brook Park, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency crews have closed the southbound lanes of I-71 in Brook Park after a car crashed into construction crews working overnight.
Brook Park Police say when they arrived on scene one of the workers was dead and another was unresponsive.
That person is currently at MetroHealth Medical Center, their status is unknown.
The crash happened near Snow Road around 11:25 p.m..
Witnesses tell 19 News they were hit by a silver Nissan Sentra.
Emergency crews are still on scene at this time.
The southbound lanes of I-71 are closed from I-480 to Snow Road.
