4 Cleveland Police officers placed on restrictive duty for internal investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed the Internal Affairs Unit is currently investigating an incident relative to officer conduct on four patrol officers.
Cleveland Police spokesperson Sergeant Jennifer Ciaccia said the officers are stationed in the Fourth District.
According to Sergeant Ciaccia, all four officers have placed on restrictive duty pending the outcome of the investigation.
No further details have been released at this time.
