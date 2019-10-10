Commuter Cast for Thursday, Oct. 10

Commuter Cast for Thursday, Oct. 10
WOIO First Alert Commutercast
By Alan Rodges | October 10, 2019 at 6:58 AM EDT - Updated October 10 at 7:22 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Here’s a look at what you can expect on your drive to work this morning.

Traffic reporter Jamie Sullivan has the latest on your morning commute:

I-71 southbound lanes reopened after a fatal crash, South Route 83 back open in Avon and temperatures mirror Wednesday's before a weekend cooldown. https://bit.ly/2M4Symk Jamie Sullivan Jeff Tanchak

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Thursday, October 10, 2019

A crash overnight left one construction worker dead, but the I-71 southbound lanes near Snow Rd. are now open.

South Route 83 north of Chester in Avon is reopened after a crash damaged some utility poles in the area.

***UPDATE*** State Route 83 is now open to all traffic. Thank you for your patience.

Posted by Avon Lake Police Department on Thursday, October 10, 2019

[Live Northeast Ohio Traffic Updates]

Temperatures look the same as Wednesday but expect some high, thin clouds covering the sky during the early morning commute.

The Commuter Cast airs each weekday morning after 7:10 a.m.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.