Downtown Cleveland structure partially collapses after crane drops construction equipment onto top of building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and first responders were called to a partial building collapse in downtown Cleveland’s Playhouse Square neighborhood.
The incident was reported around 1 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Euclid Avenue and East 17th Street near the new construction for “The Lumen.”
According to the Cleveland Division of Police, a crane dropped a metal beam onto the parking garage below.
Police closed Euclid Avenue in both directions while crews clean up debris. The road is not expected to reopen until approximately 4 p.m.
The Lumen is slated to be a 34-story residential tower.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.