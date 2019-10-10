Downtown Cleveland structure partially collapses after crane drops construction equipment onto top of building

Emergency crews respond to partial structure collapse at downtown Cleveland construction site (Source: T.J. Leary)
By Chris Anderson | October 10, 2019 at 1:14 PM EDT - Updated October 10 at 1:55 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and first responders were called to a partial building collapse in downtown Cleveland’s Playhouse Square neighborhood.

The incident was reported around 1 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Euclid Avenue and East 17th Street near the new construction for “The Lumen.”

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, a crane dropped a metal beam onto the parking garage below.

Police closed Euclid Avenue in both directions while crews clean up debris. The road is not expected to reopen until approximately 4 p.m.

The Lumen is slated to be a 34-story residential tower.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

