Fire burns North Ridgeville business

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Ridgeville Fire Department fought a fire that torched a small business.
The NRFD was called to the Zip-Thru beverage in North Ridgeville around 3 a.m. on Thursday.
According to fire officials, no one was in the business at the time of the fire.
There were no reported injuries, but the fire did do extensive damage to the business.
The cause of the fire is now under investigation.
Zip-Thru beverage is located on Jaycox Rd.
