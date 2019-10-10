I-71 Southbound lanes now open from I-480 to Snow Road after fatal crash kills construction worker

Brook Park, Ohio (WOIO) - Southbound lanes of I-71 in Brook Park are now open after a car crashed into construction crews working overnight.
Brook Park Police say when they arrived on scene one of the workers was dead and another was unresponsive.
That person is currently at MetroHealth Medical Center, their status is unknown.
According to ODOT Press Secretary, Matt Bruning, the workers were not ODOT employees but they were contracted by the organization.
Bruning released the following statement on Twitter upon hearing about the fatal accident:
The crash happened near Snow Road around 11:25 p.m.
Witnesses tell 19 News the workers were hit by a silver Nissan Sentra.
Emergency crews have towed the vehicle that is suspected to be involved in the crash.
The crash is under investigation.
