K-9 tracks down burglar who enters Eastlake woman’s bedroom

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A burglar accused of breaking into a woman’s bedroom was found by a police K-9 hiding under a blanket in the backseat of a car.
Eastlake police said Kyle Barnard, 52, entered the victim’s apartment at the Clearwater Apartments on Curtis Blvd. on Oct. 7.
The victim was sleeping in her bed, but managed to run into the bathroom and call 911.
Before Barnard fled her apartment, the victim said he knocked loudly on the bathroom door.
According to police, the victim recognized Barnard, because he also lives in the apartment complex.
K-9 Tank tracked down Barnard in the nearby parking lot of the Bayridge Apartments.
Barnard is currently in custody and being held without bond.
