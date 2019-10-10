Lorain County Board of Health issues e-cig advisory following nationwide epidemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Board of Health issued an advisory on the use of e-cigarette or vaping products during its most recent meeting.
“The CDC and the Ohio Department of Health are investigating an outbreak of lung injury and deaths linked to e-cigarette use. So much is unknown at this time that we recommend that residents keep from using e-cigarettes, especially those that contain THC,” says LCBH board member Edward von Hofen.
The advisory states that e-cigarettes are not safe for anyone who is below the age of 25, pregnant women, or people who do not currently use tobacco products.
The ODH issued its warning of e-cigarettes on Aug. 23.
There have been 28 cases of vaping related illnesses reported in Ohio, including one in Portage county and three in Summit county.
Twenty-five of those cases have been hospitalized, according to the ODH.
There already have been a number of reported deaths that have been linked to vaping.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.